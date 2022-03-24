Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for Huen Kam Fah Golf Resort are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
Huen Kam Fah高尔夫度假村（可带宠物入住）将Lanna设计与缅甸装饰风格完美融合。度假村周围是美索（Mae Sod）唯一的高尔夫球场的美丽景色。度假村距湄索（Mae Sod）市中心仅6公里，其理想的地理位置确保客人可以快速轻松地到达许多当地名胜古迹。仅举几个度假村的设施，客房，餐厅和会议室均配备了现代化的设施。度假村还提供24小时保安和有礼貌的工作人员。在Huen Kam Fah Golf Resort（可带宠物入住），客房宽敞且设施齐全，可确保提供舒适的住宿。在Huen Kam Fah高尔夫度假村（可携带宠物）享受优质的服务和优越的地理位置。