Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉岛决明子以优先方式，以及普吉岛决明子从你会直接收取货款。

Cassia Phuket is no longer operating as an ASLQ .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

决明子酒店于2015年全新开业，并于2015年11月开业。距市中心仅25公里，客人可以轻松享受该镇的景点和活动。凭借其便利的地理位置，酒店可轻松前往城市的必看景点。 普吉岛决明子酒店为您提供优质的服务和多种设施，致力于确保您住得舒适。酒店提供多种服务，包括所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接，24小时保安，便利店，礼品/纪念品商店，杂货店送货服务。 所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店提供娱乐设施的完整列表，包括水上运动设备租赁，私人海滩，高尔夫球场（3公里内），室外游泳池，水疗中心。无论您来普吉旅行的原因是什么，普吉岛决明子都是一个令人振奋和令人兴奋的度假的理想场所。

显示所有 AQ 酒店 搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 普吉岛决明子的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 普吉岛决明子 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

Hotel Offer Brochure