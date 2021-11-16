AQ酒店客房总数 88 卧室
伙伴医院 Koh Samui Hospital
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa 坐落在自然环境中，距离查汶海滩和拉迈海滩仅 2 公里。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。
度假村的设施包括汽车/自行车出租、游泳池、旅游服务和设备齐全的商务中心。客人可以在任一海滨餐厅享用泰国、日本和国际美食，同时享受凉爽的午后微风或观赏壮观的日落。要真正放松身心，请务必在 Salarom 水疗中心进行按摩，以缓解紧张情绪并平静您的心灵。
所有小木屋和客房均采用泰式风格设计，采用天然材料，四周环绕着热带植物。 Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa 是寻求魅力、舒适和便利的查汶海滩旅客的理想下榻之地。
便利设施/功能
- 苏梅岛医院提供的RT-PCR（3次）
- 从机场到班欣赛度假村的接送服务（1 次）
- 抵达客房后可享用一次迎宾饮料和小吃
- 7 天 3 餐/天，第 8 天每日早餐，以及餐厅 10% 的食品和饮料折扣
- 每天4瓶饮用水
- 客房内咖啡和茶冲泡
- 室内微波炉
- 迎宾设施
- 房间内和所有区域的 WIFI 上网
- 有线电视/国际频道、Netflix 可用于电话
4.5 Sea Front Standard
- Very nice and helpful stuff
We really enjoyed the resort. the ambience was very nice - the people working with us were very helpful. a good start to our vacation
4.7 Standard
- Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Great staff. Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing.
- I wish a gym had been available for the free days.
Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Allowed for a nice cross breeze thru the room. Great staff. They always had an answer for any questions. After the first Negative PCR test the grounds allowed you to have a nice walk thru great garden areas as well as the two swimming pools.
Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing. No problems with this part at all as all testing was done right on the hotel grounds.
4.2 Standard
- Staff were friendly.
- Food was good.
- Wifi was strong.
- Room was big enough.
- As a lone female traveller I felt safe.
- The resort is very hilly so may not be suitable for all guests, but a golf buggy service is provided.
I would recommend this resort to other people. Clearer information could help regarding using the pool and other facilities but if you ask the staff they can answer you straight away and they are always willing to help.
It is a set menu which you choose between thai or western meals. Nice place to relax when you first arrive in Thailand.
4.8 Standard
- Staff great , rooms nice and comfortable,it was a really nice place to spend quarantine
Everything from the start was made so easy by the wonderful staff. Had great food, with a beautiful view from the restaurant, the was nice and comfortable and had everything I needed. Would stay again even out of quarantine
4.8 Sea Front Standard
- Nice people and the manager
We are happy to recommend this place for the first week of stay! Was nice and cheaper as different options of quarantine
4.8 Standard
- Good Wi-Fi
- Very good staff, everyone very kind and helpful
- Amazing environment, it looks like you're in the jungle
- Electricity issues due to road rearrangement I think, so they had to put the generator which is very noisy for the rooms on the top of the site
- But it's just temporary so
I have been received very kindly by the staff, they are always taking care of your needs it was very nice.
The place is crazy, it's like you're into the jungle
The wifi works good, you have wifi relay almost everywhere
Staff very arranging, great view I loved it
4.8 Standard
- for me all is positives....
7 days in this hotel , 7 days good...a staff+++ 2 swimming pool a good wifi....L hotel est calme , dans la verdure et au bord de la mer , plusieurs piscines de disponible , un personnel agréable et un manager vraiment sympatique..la cuisine est principalement thai mais ca va , tres honnetement c est aussi bon que dans les restautants , le matin un petit dejeuné au choix , du simple café aux fruits en passant par des assiettes completes ....conclusion : hotel agréable avec des libertés appréciables , un tres tres bon rapport qualité prix avec un personnel tres tres sympatique et a votre ecoute...a ne pas hesiter.
4.8 Standard
- Friendly Staff, Very very good food
I like this hotel very much. It was a great experience. I like the foodand the friendly employers. It has a good See view and is a beautiful spot in Koh Samui.
5.0 Standard
Very good hôtel in the countryside with the sea, pleasant staff , good food thai, possible européen food, sévère swimmingpool, wifi 100%, recommandée ++ for quarantine...un hôtel agréable que vous regretterez pas d avoir choisi pour votre quarantaine, nous étions inquiet avant de venir, nous avons passé une quarantaine agréable.Merci au manager très professionnel et très agréable.
2.8 Standard
- staff friendly , food in restaurant
- The food on the first day was extremely bad , The room are very old fashioned, the chairs in the room not comfortable, the noise reduction through the walls not good (you can hear all about your neighbor)
The most terrible us that you have to book and pay (not refundable) the Hotel in advance, even you don't know if you will get a COE. This is will all respect very unfair and if I where a tourist I would not com under these conditions
3.5 Standard
- Good cvid standards and very thorough
Everything is OK but from the moment you arrive your just waiting to escape to the next hotel. Staff are brilliant but the whole site needs updating and there is no beach