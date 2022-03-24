Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
如果您正在寻找苏梅岛一家交通便利的酒店，Angthong Villa 就是您的不二之选。这家五星级酒店距离机场仅 3 公里，可轻松抵达。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。安通别墅酒店提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。安通别墅的氛围体现在每间客房中。私人游泳池、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、空调、阳台/露台、遮光窗帘只是整个酒店的部分设施。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。探索 Angthong Villa 融合专业服务和各种功能的迷人魅力。