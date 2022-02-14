Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与阿玛瑞武里南联队以优先方式，以及阿玛瑞武里南联队从你会直接收取货款。

Booking requests for Amari Buriram United are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Amari Buriram United设有室外游泳池和餐厅。位于武里喃府，它是泰国唯一以足球为主题的酒店。提供免费无线网络。 所有空调客房均设有一个休息区。平板有线电视每间客房均配有冰箱。电热水壶浴室配有淋浴和免费洗浴用品。 该酒店距离昌竞技场（Chang Arena）有2分钟的步行路程，并提供免费的停车场。

显示所有 AQ 酒店 搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店