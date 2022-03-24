PHANG NGA TEST & GO

阿琳塔温泉度假酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Phang Nga
8.4
通过
1273条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
伙伴医院 Thonburi Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Aleenta Resort and Spa are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

攀牙普吉岛Aleenta渡假村及水疗中心提供豪华的住宿，设有私人游泳池，免费无线上网和焕发活力的水疗中心，距离安达曼海仅几步之遥。

Aleenta Resort度假村位于纳泰海滩（Natai Beach）的白色沙滩上，距离普吉国际机场（Phuket International Airport）仅20分钟车程。

别墅以现代风格装饰，并享有海景。虽然部分别墅设有私人无边泳池，但大多数别墅都可直接进入公共泳池。它们都配备了阳光甲板和平面电视，以及带大型音乐库和扩展坞的iPod。

在露天酒吧游泳或喝鸡尾酒时欣赏美景。您也可以在Aleenta的水疗中心享受按摩和各种身体护理，以宠爱自己。其他设施包括一个瑜伽练习区以及一间供应泰国和融合美食的餐厅，还提供素食。

