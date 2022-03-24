Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
攀牙普吉岛Aleenta渡假村及水疗中心提供豪华的住宿，设有私人游泳池，免费无线上网和焕发活力的水疗中心，距离安达曼海仅几步之遥。
Aleenta Resort度假村位于纳泰海滩（Natai Beach）的白色沙滩上，距离普吉国际机场（Phuket International Airport）仅20分钟车程。
别墅以现代风格装饰，并享有海景。虽然部分别墅设有私人无边泳池，但大多数别墅都可直接进入公共泳池。它们都配备了阳光甲板和平面电视，以及带大型音乐库和扩展坞的iPod。
在露天酒吧游泳或喝鸡尾酒时欣赏美景。您也可以在Aleenta的水疗中心享受按摩和各种身体护理，以宠爱自己。其他设施包括一个瑜伽练习区以及一间供应泰国和融合美食的餐厅，还提供素食。