Zensala Riverpark Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Zensala Riverpark ResortWake up to the wonder of Chiang Mai with a stay at Zensala Riverpark Resort, located only minutes from the heart of the city.The facilities and services provided by Zensala Riverpark Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the resort can arrange it before your check-in date. Exploring Chiang Mai is made even more convenient with the car hire and shuttle services available at the resort.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site. The resort provides front desk services such as concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. On cold days and nights, the resort's on-site fireplace will keep you warm.Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the resort will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the resort to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Zensala Riverpark Resort guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Rooms are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Zensala Riverpark Resort include separate living room and balcony or terrace as part of their design layout. In-room entertainment such as television, in-room video streaming and cable TV is provided for all guests.The resort also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Zensala Riverpark Resort. Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort. A night in at the resort's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.To fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at Zensala Riverpark Resort. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage and spa. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the library and shared lounge and TV area.Reasons to stay hereKnow you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 97% of the city's accommodation.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 96% of other accommodations in Chiang Mai.This accommodation is highly rated for its staff and service, beating 85% of competition within the city.