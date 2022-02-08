PHUKET TEST & GO

Yaya B by Briza Group - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
คะแนนจาก
12
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Yaya B by Briza Group - Image 0
Yaya B by Briza Group - Image 1
Yaya B by Briza Group - Image 2
Yaya B by Briza Group - Image 3
Yaya B by Briza Group - Image 4
Yaya B by Briza Group - Image 5

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Chalong area, Yaya B by Briza Group is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket property. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find smoke detector, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, television. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Yaya B by Briza Group is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Yaya B by Briza Group ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Yaya B by Briza Group
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

170-171 M.9 T. Chalong Muang phuket, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
29 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โคโค่ รีทรีต ภูเก็ต รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
คาซ่า เบลล่า ภูเก็ต
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
68 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โคโค่วิลล์ ภูเก็ต รีสอร์ท
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
207 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Blue Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
148 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บลู บีช แกรนด์ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ วิว ราวาดา ภูเก็ต
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
119 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมบาบาเฮาส์ ภูเก็ต
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
431 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU