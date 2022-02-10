BANGKOK TEST & GO

Yaks House Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
334
334
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the shopping, sightseeing, restaurants district of Bangkok, YAKS hostel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 21 km away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by YAKS hostel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's billiards, garden, games room are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, YAKS hostel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

26/11-13 Arun Amarin Road Bangkok Noi Bangkok 10700, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

