Ya Nui Beach Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Ya Nui Beach VillasPut yourself into a special and relaxing space near to Phuket city center at the atmospheric Ya Nui Beach Villas. Grab some beach time with a stay at Ya Nui Beach Villas, just 1.3 km from Nai Harn Beach.Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at Ya Nui Beach Villas. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the resort villa can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi, car hire and shuttle services provided by the resort villa make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Phuket.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort villa's free parking, right on-site. The resort villa provides front desk services such as express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? laundromat, dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the resort villa will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Little things you forgot to pack aren't a big problem! Just stop by the convenience stores to get what you need. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at Ya Nui Beach Villas is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Rooms are equipped with linen service and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Ya Nui Beach Villas include separate living room and balcony or terrace as part of their design layout. In-room entertainment such as cable TV is provided for all guests.The resort villa also offers a refrigerator and a coffee or tea maker in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort villa provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Ya Nui Beach Villas. Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort villa. A night in at the resort villa's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Guests who prefer to make their own meals will love the in-house BBQ facilities available here.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at Ya Nui Beach Villas. Don't forget to explore the resort villa's easily accessible beach. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage and hot tub. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool.Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the resort villa's fitness facility. Get wet in the best way on sunny days by joining water-world activities like fishing, snorkeling, surfing and diving. Water sports are incredibly convenient with canoes provided by Ya Nui Beach Villas.Around the propertyTake advantage of the opportunity to explore Phuket while in the city. The most popular local attraction is probably Promthep Cape only 1.6 km away.Reasons to stay hereThis resort villa is a top choice, ranking higher than 91% of all other accommodations in Phuket.This resort villa beats 98% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Guests who stayed here rated the facilities above 99% of other accommodations in the city.