Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
คะแนนจาก
25
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Guests can enjoy the outdoor swimming pool, public computer area, free WI-FI in the entire hotel, including the pool. Located just a 10-minutes drive from Karon and Kata Beaches, 20-minutes drive from Phuket Town and Night Market. 24-hour reception. All modern style hotel rooms with a satellite TV, Safety Box, hot shower and private balcony. Tea, coffee and drinking water are included in the rooms. The hotel has a restaurant where guests can enjoy local and international dishes. The restaurant is also open for Thai and International buffets for lunch and dinner. If you are looking for a comfortable and convenient location on Patong Beach, Woovo Patong Hotel is your home away from home. We speak your language!

25, Rajpathanusorn Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

