Wealth Boutique Hotel Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Wealth Boutique Hotel Chiang MaiSee all the incredible sights of Chiang Mai when you stay at Wealth Boutique Hotel Chiang Mai. This hotel is strategically placed in the heart of the city, surrounded by the popular landmarks.Wealth Boutique Hotel Chiang Mai offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to travelers. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. The hotel provides taxi and shuttle services to help you get to where you want to go in Chiang Mai.Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's ticket service and tours. In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay.Some small or last-minute needs can be quickly fulfilled by the convenience stores without having to leave the hotel. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Wealth Boutique Hotel Chiang Mai include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar. Wealth Boutique Hotel Chiang Mai also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the hotel's bar.Wealth Boutique Hotel Chiang Mai offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. The hotel's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of cocktail times with a mellow drink. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area.Souvenir shopping for yourself or those back home takes no time at all at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyThis is your chance to explore all that Chiang Mai has to offer. Whatever you may be looking to buy on your trip to Chiang Mai, chances are you'll find it at Chiang Mai Night Bazaar located 1.0 km away. Engage in the city's best art at Art in Paradise, Chiang Mai 3D Art Museum located 1.2 km away, where you can learn about the local art scene and buy original works.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel scored better than most with an overall rating higher than 99% of accommodations in the city.This hotel scores higher than 99% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyPast guests rate facilities here higher than 99% of the city's accommodation.