Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Nestled in the heart of Klong Thom, Wareerak Hot Spring Retreat by Vacation Village is an ideal spot from which to discover Krabi. The excitement of the city center is only 45 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Wareerak Hot Spring Retreat by Vacation Village ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 14 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot spring bath, spa, massage, garden. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Wareerak Hot Spring Retreat by Vacation Village.