KRABI TEST & GO

Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.1
คะแนนจาก
194
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+31 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Klong Thom, Wareerak Hot Spring Retreat by Vacation Village is an ideal spot from which to discover Krabi. The excitement of the city center is only 45 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Wareerak Hot Spring Retreat by Vacation Village ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 14 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot spring bath, spa, massage, garden. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Wareerak Hot Spring Retreat by Vacation Village.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Wareerak Hot Spring & Wellness (SHA Extra Plus)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

18 Moo 7, Khlong Tom Nua,, Klong Thom, Krabi, Thailand, 81120

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

หมู่บ้านสายพีพี
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3402 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1120 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
321 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ไดมอนด์ เคฟ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
6.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
553 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมรายาวดี
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1023 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ซีน คลิฟ วิว วิลล่า
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
221 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กระบี่ ชฎา รีสอร์ท
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
634 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
92 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีซ ลากูน่า รีสอร์ท
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3503 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU