PATTAYA TEST & GO

Viva Montane - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
คะแนนจาก
107
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 7, 2022
Viva Montane - Image 0
Viva Montane - Image 1
Viva Montane - Image 2
Viva Montane - Image 3
Viva Montane - Image 4
Viva Montane - Image 5
+4 รูปถ่าย

โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Viva Montane, located in the Bang Saray area, is a popular choice for travelers. With its location just 20 km from the city center and 15 km from the airport, this 5-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Viva Montane, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, postal service can be enjoyed here. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, children's high chair, clothes rack to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Viva Montane.

แสดงโรงแรมทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Viva Montane ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Viva Montane
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

456 11 Bang Sare, Sattahip District, Bang Saray, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Baan Souy Resort
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
261 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
645 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1094 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
611 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Worita Cove Hotel
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
648 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
958 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
153 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
463 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
856 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
314 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU