SAMUI TEST & GO

Villa Belle - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Villa Belle - Image 0
Villa Belle - Image 1
Villa Belle - Image 2
Villa Belle - Image 3
Villa Belle - Image 4
Villa Belle - Image 5
+6 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Choengmon, Villa Belle is the perfect place to experience Samui and its surroundings. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 3.0 Km away, and it normally takes about 10 minutes to reach the airport. Also within easy reach are Samui Football Golf Club, Jungle Minigolf, Wat Nuan Naram. Villa Belle offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, massage, garden. Villa Belle is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Samui.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Villa Belle ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Villa Belle
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

51/59 Moo5, Bophut, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โรงแรมสกาย บีช
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
23 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เฉวงน้อย พูลวิลล่า
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
464 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สมูจานา วิลล่า
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
มีเลีย เกาะสมุย
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
90 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อนันตรา ลาวาณา เกาะสมุย รีสอร์ท
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
438 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเคปฟาน
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
17 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ท้องทราย เบย์ โฮเทล
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
646 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ริทซ์-คาร์ลตัน เกาะสมุย
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
69 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1106 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU