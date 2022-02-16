Villa Bali Eco Resort - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in the lovely area of Klaeng, Villa Bali Resort & Spa enjoys a commanding position in the restaurants, beaches hub of Rayong. The city center is merely 60 km away and the airport can be reached within 120 minutes. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Laem Mae Phim Beach, Ko Man, Ao Khai give to this hotel a special charm. The facilities and services provided by Villa Bali Resort & Spa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas. The ambiance of Villa Bali Resort & Spa is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the boats, canoe, snorkeling, outdoor pool, diving. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Villa Bali Resort & Spa the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Rayong.