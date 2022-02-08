Vic3 Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Built in 2010, Vic3 Bangkok is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel lies 1.6 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With the city's main attractions such as Royal Thai Riding Horse Club, Phaya Thai 2 Hospital, Soi Ari within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At Vic3 Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible are just a few of the facilities that set Vic3 Bangkok apart from other hotels in the city. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Vic3 Bangkok.