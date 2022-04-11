PATTAYA TEST & GO

Twin Palms Resort Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.3
คะแนนจาก
1239
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 11, 2022
Twin Palms Resort Pattaya - Image 0
Twin Palms Resort Pattaya - Image 1
Twin Palms Resort Pattaya - Image 2
Twin Palms Resort Pattaya - Image 3
Twin Palms Resort Pattaya - Image 4
Twin Palms Resort Pattaya - Image 5
+28 รูปถ่าย

โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

Conveniently located in Pattaya, Twin Palms Resort Pattaya is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1 km away, and it normally takes about 150 minutes to reach the airport. For those of you who want to venture out, Budget Car Rental Pattaya, Royal Garden Plaza, Embassy of Romania are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Twin Palms Resort Pattaya, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk. Step into one of 117 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, towels, closet which can be found in some rooms. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Twin Palms Resort Pattaya the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

429/1 Beach Rd., Central Banglamung, Chonburi, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

