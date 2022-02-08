KRABI TEST & GO

Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.9
คะแนนจาก
563
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+31 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) offers bare feet, beachfront living. This property is located on the northern end of Klong Dao Beach in the secluded Kaw Kwang Bay, nestling a peaceful spot away from the crowds, but also not far from them if you want to join in the excitement. At Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus), the emphasis is on rest, relaxation, and the comfort of each guest in a casual, non-intrusive manner. All rooms are set in tropical gardens, giving both privacy and a back-to-nature feeling. You will also find that all the staff has a can-do attitude to ensure a fun and relaxed experience. Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus)’s team is always on hand to give you a great holiday.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

410 Moo 1, Kaw Kwang Beach, Saladan,, Kaw Kwang Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

หมู่บ้านสายพีพี
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3402 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1120 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
321 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
92 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เวเคชั่น วิลเลจ พระนางลันตา
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
330 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมพีพี ฮาร์เบอร์ วิว
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
414 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีพี ฮอลิเดย์ รีสอร์ท
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1621 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมรายาวดี
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1023 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ไดมอนด์ เคฟ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
6.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
553 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU