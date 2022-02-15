TM Land Hotel - Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Found near the center of Ayutthaya, TM Land Hotel is a romantic and luxurious retreat designed for all travelers. The property offers 158 stylish guestrooms and suites, each furnished with a blend of contemporary and traditional Thai décor along with up-to-date facilities promising to make guests feel right at home. The high-speed internet access and on-site meeting room is equipped with present day amenities that will provide guests an effortless means of conducting a meeting. Guests can also indulge in the restaurant on-site which features unique tastes of local specialties. Tailored for every guest’s unique requests, TM Land Hotel also offers a spa, steam room, hotel/airport transfer, tours, shops, and salon.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง