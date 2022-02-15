BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
คะแนนจาก
274
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 15, 2022
Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) - Image 0
Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) - Image 1
Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) - Image 2
Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) - Image 3
Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) - Image 4
Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) - Image 5
+41 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Tinidee [email protected] Golf Club is ideally situated in Pathum Thani, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, car park, room service, airport transfer. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Tinidee [email protected] Golf Club hits the spot in many ways.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

99/3 Moo 2, Tiwanon Road, Bangkadi Subdistrict, Muang District,Pathumthani, Rangsit, Bangkok, Thailand, 12000

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Don Muang Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2646 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
506 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
730 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
487 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
75 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
441 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1116 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1352 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU