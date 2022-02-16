Thong Somboon Club - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Conveniently located in Khao Yai, Thong Somboon Club is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Thong Somboon Club offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Khao Yai. Facilities like 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Guests can choose from 10 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Khao Yai, Thong Somboon Club is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.