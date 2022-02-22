BANGKOK TEST & GO

Third Rock Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
คะแนนจาก
17
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 22, 2022
Third Rock Hostel - Image 0
Third Rock Hostel - Image 1
Third Rock Hostel - Image 2
Third Rock Hostel - Image 3
Third Rock Hostel - Image 4
Third Rock Hostel - Image 5
+23 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Week Service Residence is a 2-minute walk from The Nine Shopping Complex. It offers modern air-conditioned rooms with free Wi-Fi and free private parking. The property has a spa, sauna and laundry service.

The property is a 10-minute drive to Hua Mark Airport Rail Link Station. It is a 20-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Rooms come with a flat-screen cable TV, refrigerator and safety deposit box. A bathtub and free toiletries are included in an en suite bathroom. Free one bottle of water is provided.

Guests can enjoy Thai and European cuisines at the restaurant.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Third Rock Hostel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Third Rock Hostel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

No.11 Soi Rama9 41, Yaek 18, Pattanakarn, Suan Luangi, Bangkok, Thailand 10250, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
211 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1250 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
14 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
668 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
130 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5421 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
75 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU