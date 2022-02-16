Thepnakorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Thepnakorn Hotel, located in Buriram City Center, Buriram, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Thepnakorn Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find carpeting, mirror, towels, closet, non smoking rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Buriram, make Thepnakorn Hotel your home away from home.