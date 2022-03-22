PATTAYA TEST & GO

The TJ Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4
คะแนนจาก
13
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 22, 2022
The TJ Resort - Image 0
The TJ Resort - Image 1
The TJ Resort - Image 2
The TJ Resort - Image 3
The TJ Resort - Image 4
The TJ Resort - Image 5

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ The TJ Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ The TJ Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

402/22 Moo.12, Bang-lamung, Nong Prue, Pattaya, Chonburi, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Lewit Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
645 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
611 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

The Venue Residence
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
153 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
261 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
463 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
856 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
958 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
314 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU