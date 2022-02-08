The Siamese Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Naklua, The Siamese Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. Only 125 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Siamese Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace can be enjoyed at the hotel. Step into one of 120 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as sauna, outdoor pool, pool (kids), billiards, karaoke to make your stay truly unforgettable. The Siamese Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.