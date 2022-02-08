PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Siamese Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
คะแนนจาก
653
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
The Siamese Hotel - Image 0
The Siamese Hotel - Image 1
The Siamese Hotel - Image 2
The Siamese Hotel - Image 3
The Siamese Hotel - Image 4
The Siamese Hotel - Image 5
+36 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Naklua, The Siamese Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. Only 125 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Siamese Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace can be enjoyed at the hotel. Step into one of 120 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as sauna, outdoor pool, pool (kids), billiards, karaoke to make your stay truly unforgettable. The Siamese Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ The Siamese Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ The Siamese Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

160/60 M.5 Pattaya 3rd Road, Nongprue, Banglamung chonburi, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1288 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
611 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4921 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2305 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
645 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
593 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU