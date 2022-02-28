BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Raya Surawong Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
คะแนนจาก
1672
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 28, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2014, the The Raya Surawong Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. Only 0.1 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Raya Surawong Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. The ambiance of The Raya Surawong Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the The Raya Surawong Hotel.

24,26,28,30 Surawong Road , Siphraya , Bangrak, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

