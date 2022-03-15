BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9
คะแนนจาก
4658
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 15, 2022
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 0
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 1
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 2
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 3
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 4
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 5
+31 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Bangkok, look no further than The Quarter Ladprao by UHG. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Quarter Ladprao by UHG ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Guests can choose from 194 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make The Quarter Ladprao by UHG the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

80 Soi Ladprao 4 Ladprao Road Chomphon Chatujak Bangkok 10900, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

