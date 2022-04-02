PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

The Palayana Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Phetchaburi Test & Go Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.4
คะแนนจาก
1718
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 2, 2022
The Palayana Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 0
The Palayana Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 1
The Palayana Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 2
The Palayana Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 3
The Palayana Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 4
The Palayana Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 5
+40 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, The Palayana Hua Hin is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am. Only 245 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Palayana Hua Hin offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Step into one of 40 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, slippers which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am, make The Palayana Hua Hin your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ The Palayana Resort & Villas Hua Hin ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ The Palayana Resort & Villas Hua Hin
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

1390/19 Phetkasem Road Cha Am, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU