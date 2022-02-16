The Legend Chiang Rai Boutique River Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Legend Chiang Rai Boutique River Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus)The Legend Chiang Rai Boutique River Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) is a distinct addition to Chiang Rai and a smart choice for travelers. This hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions, conveniently located for travelers to explore. Go beyond the touristy and get deeper into the offerings of Chiang Rai with a stay at The Legend Chiang Rai Boutique River Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus), located merely 1.5 km from Clock Tower Chiang Rai.The Legend Chiang Rai Boutique River Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi, car hire and shuttle services provided by the hotel make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Chiang Rai.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. On cold days and nights, the hotel's on-site fireplace will keep you warm.Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Feel right at home during your stay at The Legend Chiang Rai Boutique River Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus). Rooms are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at The Legend Chiang Rai Boutique River Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) include separate living room and balcony or terrace as part of their design layout. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at The Legend Chiang Rai Boutique River Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus). Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Guest can choose to have groceries delivered to their room at The Legend Chiang Rai Boutique River Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus), for exceptional convenience and ease of dining. Guests who prefer to make their own meals will love the in-house BBQ facilities available here.Never let a day go wasted when you're at The Legend Chiang Rai Boutique River Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) with all the activities and facilities provided. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage, salon, spa and sauna. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the hotel's poolside bar.Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility. Have some easy fun without traveling far, while playing badminton court at The Legend Chiang Rai Boutique River Resort & Spa (SHA Extra Plus). Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the library. Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyTake advantage of the opportunity to explore Chiang Rai while in the city. The best way to remember your time in Chiang Rai is with a nice gift at Chiang Rai Night Bazaar located about 1.5 km away. An afternoon of browsing the works at Hill Tribe Museum located 1.1 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereGuests who stayed here rated the facilities above 81% of other accommodations in the city.Know you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 94% of the city's accommodation.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 92% of other accommodations in Chiang Rai.