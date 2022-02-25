TRAT TEST & GO

The Dewa Koh Chang - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.7
คะแนนจาก
2728
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 25, 2022
+23 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Dewa Koh Chang is a concept resort illustrating modern-rustic tropical architecture, with choices of 40 deluxe rooms and 19 private beach villas. Guests here are spoilt with a 600sqm black pool and spectacular sea views taken in from their private balcony. All accommodations are spacious and comfortably designed. To proceed with your booking at The Dewa Koh Chang, simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

24/1/1 Moo 4, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

