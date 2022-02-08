PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Corner Lodge - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3
คะแนนจาก
531
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
The Corner Lodge - Image 0
The Corner Lodge - Image 1
The Corner Lodge - Image 2
The Corner Lodge - Image 3
The Corner Lodge - Image 4
The Corner Lodge - Image 5
+26 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests for The Corner Lodge are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at The Corner Lodge, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Situated only 2 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Corner Lodge is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The ambiance of The Corner Lodge is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, fireplace are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Corner Lodge hits the spot in many ways.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ The Corner Lodge ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ The Corner Lodge
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
645 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
463 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
593 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
29 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
314 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
856 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1288 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU