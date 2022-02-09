PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

The Cha Am Methavalai - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.3
คะแนนจาก
1057
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
The Cha Am Methavalai - Image 0
The Cha Am Methavalai - Image 1
The Cha Am Methavalai - Image 2
The Cha Am Methavalai - Image 3
The Cha Am Methavalai - Image 4
The Cha Am Methavalai - Image 5
+45 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated at the Cha-Am beachfront, The Cha Am Methavalai offers peace and tranquility to the guests. With a variety of room types to accommodate different needs, all of the rooms are equipped with a balcony that overlooks Cha-Am beach and all necessities, such as a television, Wi-Fi, mini-fridge, toiletries, and etc. To ensure a complete and relaxing stay, many facilities that are available for the guests at the hotel, such as 2 outdoor swimming pools, gym, lobby, lounge area, luggage storage, parking, and security guards to ensure safety. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at The Cha Am Methavalai.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ The Cha Am Methavalai ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ The Cha Am Methavalai
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

220 Ruamchitr Road, Cha Am, Phetchaburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU