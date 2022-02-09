The Cha Am Methavalai - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated at the Cha-Am beachfront, The Cha Am Methavalai offers peace and tranquility to the guests. With a variety of room types to accommodate different needs, all of the rooms are equipped with a balcony that overlooks Cha-Am beach and all necessities, such as a television, Wi-Fi, mini-fridge, toiletries, and etc. To ensure a complete and relaxing stay, many facilities that are available for the guests at the hotel, such as 2 outdoor swimming pools, gym, lobby, lounge area, luggage storage, parking, and security guards to ensure safety. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at The Cha Am Methavalai.

