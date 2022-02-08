PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4
คะแนนจาก
66
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing, romance, beaches district of Khao Lak, X2 Khao Lak Anda Mani Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 51.3 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by X2 Khao Lak Anda Mani Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 9 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, massage, garden. X2 Khao Lak Anda Mani Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Khao Lak, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Petchkasem Rd, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82210

