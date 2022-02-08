PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.4
คะแนนจาก
58
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS - Image 0
Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS - Image 1
Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS - Image 2
Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS - Image 3
Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS - Image 4
Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS - Image 5
+4 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS is located in the centre of Bang Niang. The Swiss management team offers clean and comfortable rooms with air conditioning and free WiFi. It is 50 metres to the big market plaza and a 10-minute walk to a beach. Free parking is provided. The property is a 30-minute drive to Khao Sok National Park. Phuket International Airport is a 1-hour drive away. Nicely furnished rooms are fitted with tiled flooring. Each room features a TV and a refrigerator. Shower facilities are included in an en suite bathroom. Selected rooms come with an electric kettle. Beverages are served at the bar and dishes can be sampled at the Thai-Life Restaurant. Guests can also experience local delicacies at local dining outlets located next to the property.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Thai Life Guesthouse - SHA EXTRA PLUS
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

67/51 Moo 5, Khukkak, Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

เดอะ วอเตอร์ เขาหลัก บาย กะตะธานี รีสอร์ท
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
732 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลา ฟลอร่า เขาหลัก
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลา เวลา เขาหลัก
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1770 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมคาซ่า เดอ ลา ฟลอร่า
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
372 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมไอยรา วิลล่า
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
737 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เอ็กซ์เท็น เขาหลัก รีสอร์ท
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
365 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ แซนด์ เขาหลัก บาย กะตะธานี รีสอร์ท
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1583 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU