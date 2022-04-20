PHUKET TEST & GO

Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.9
คะแนนจาก
118
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 20, 2022
โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort is a large, well-landscaped holistic retreat option spread over 20 acres of scenic gardens. Modeled on typical Thai wellness and healthy living principles, the resort makes for a great place to experience traditional Thai culture and hospitality. The Jantra Spa Villa is one of Phuket's busiest day spas, frequented by tourists looking to unwind and rejuvenate themselves. The resort also hosts a restaurant, clubhouse, and beauty salon. One of Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort's biggest attractions is the kids club, which allows parents to relax at the spa while their children enjoy themselves in fun and educational surroundings.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

5/10 Moo 5 , Chaofa West Road, Vichit, Muang, just 10 minute from Tiger Muay Thai Gym, Phuket City, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

