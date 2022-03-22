BANGKOK TEST & GO

[email protected] Hotel (SHA certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
คะแนนจาก
221
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 22, 2022
Sound@sleep Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 0
Sound@sleep Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 1
Sound@sleep Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 2
Sound@sleep Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 3
Sound@sleep Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 4
Sound@sleep Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 5
+21 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, [email protected] Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. Guests can enjoy on-site features like elevator, 100% non-smoking. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find closet, towels, Non-smoking, air conditioning, desk. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, [email protected] Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ [email protected] Hotel (SHA certified) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ [email protected] Hotel (SHA certified)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

5325 Prachasongkhro Road, Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2090 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3139 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
75 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
487 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2454 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1116 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
57 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
32 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
730 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4953 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU