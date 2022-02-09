PATTAYA TEST & GO

Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.1
คะแนนจาก
868
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 0
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 1
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 2
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 3
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 4
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 5
+37 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the business, shopping, restaurants area of Chonburi city, Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. With its location just 0km from the city center and 90km from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, restaurant. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chonburi, make Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha your home away from home.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

No.88 Surasak Sa-Nguan Road, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20110

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3388 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
153 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
39 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3486 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
659 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
611 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2305 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU