BANGKOK TEST & GO

Somerset Ekamai Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
คะแนนจาก
1432
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 22, 2022
Somerset Ekamai Bangkok - Image 0
Somerset Ekamai Bangkok - Image 1
Somerset Ekamai Bangkok - Image 2
Somerset Ekamai Bangkok - Image 3
Somerset Ekamai Bangkok - Image 4
Somerset Ekamai Bangkok - Image 5
+36 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Sukhumvit, Somerset Ekamai Bangkok is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Only from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Somerset Ekamai Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, towels, closet. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, children's playground. Whatever your purpose of visit, Somerset Ekamai Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Somerset Ekamai Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Somerset Ekamai Bangkok
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

22/1 Ekamai Soi 2, Sukhumvit 63 Road, Phra Khanong Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2090 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3139 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
14 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
668 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
130 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1250 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5421 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4142 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
14 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4784 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU