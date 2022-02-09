BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9
คะแนนจาก
1776
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 0
Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 1
Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 2
Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 3
Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 4
Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 5
+48 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This luxury 5-star hotel is located on lively Sukhumvit Road. Within walking distance to the BTS skytrain, it is surrounded by commercial districts as well as entertainment venues. Modern and opulent, the 345 guestrooms and suites boast unique design with complete amenities and breathtaking city views. Famous for its first-rate service and top-notch facilities, the hotel’s restaurants and bars are perfect for relaxing and socializing. Offering various body treatments in traditional Thai style, the spa provides total relaxation after a day of meetings or sightseeing.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

189 Sukhumvit Road Soi 13-15 , Klongtoey Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
11540 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3449 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอีเลฟเว่นกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
830 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6776 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
815 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4142 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1762 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU