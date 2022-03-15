PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

SO/ Sofitel Hua Hin - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.7
คะแนนจาก
3574
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The first designer resort to be built in the quiet seaside town of Cha-Am’s beachfront, the SO/ Sofitel Hua Hin is as aesthetically pleasing as it is located, offering guests a unique, yet intimate, vacation experience. Each accommodation has been conceptualized as a personal retreat - spacious, luxurious, comfortable, connected, and most importantly, private. Hideaways are nestled amidst sprawling lawns and azure pools which stretch out to the beach beyond. Designed by renowned Asian architect Duangrit Bunnag, the resort has a distinct tropical feel which is accentuated by contemporary interiors using Thai textures and furniture. All rooms also contain state-of-the-art amenities which include home theater systems, iPod docking stations, 42" plasma TVs, and Wi-Fi access. Guests can indulge in the resort's fine dining options or relax by the rooftop pool with a cocktail in hand.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

115 Moo.7, Bangkao, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

