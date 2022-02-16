PHUKET TEST & GO

Sky View Resort Buriram - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Buri Ram
7.9
คะแนนจาก
92
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 16, 2022
Sky View Resort Buriram - Image 0
Sky View Resort Buriram - Image 1
Sky View Resort Buriram - Image 2
Sky View Resort Buriram - Image 3
Sky View Resort Buriram - Image 4
Sky View Resort Buriram - Image 5
+15 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Isan area, Sky View Resort Buriram is the perfect place to experience Buriram and its surroundings. The city center is merely 5 km away, and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Sky View Resort Buriram ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk are readily available for the convenience of each guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden, karaoke. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Sky View Resort Buriram hits the spot in many ways.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Sky View Resort Buriram ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Sky View Resort Buriram
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

58 Moo 16, Buriram-Prakhon Chai Road, Tambol Samet, Muang District, Buriram Province, Isan, Buriram, Thailand, 31000

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU