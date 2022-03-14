Siri Hotel Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Siri Hotel Phuket, located in the Phuket Town area, is a popular choice for travelers. Only away, this 2-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Siri Hotel Phuket offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Step into one of 107 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding towels, in-room tablet, mirror, smoke detector, internet access – wireless. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Siri Hotel Phuket is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.