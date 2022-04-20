โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย
Located in the lovely area of North Pattaya, Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya enjoys a commanding position in the beaches, nightlife, shopping hub of Pattaya. The hotel lies 2 Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out are just a few of the facilities that set Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya apart from other hotels in the city. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.
390 Pattaya 2nd road, Nong Prue, Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150