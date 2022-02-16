PHUKET TEST & GO

Seven bee boutique hotel - Surin Sandbox Hotel

Surin
8.5
คะแนนจาก
204
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 16, 2022
Seven bee boutique hotel - Image 0
Seven bee boutique hotel - Image 1
Seven bee boutique hotel - Image 2
Seven bee boutique hotel - Image 3
Seven bee boutique hotel - Image 4
Seven bee boutique hotel - Image 5
+8 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing, culture district of Surin, Seven bee boutique hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Seven bee boutique hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, Wi-Fi in public areas are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Guests can choose from 69 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Surin, make Seven bee boutique hotel your home away from home.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Seven bee boutique hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Seven bee boutique hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

77/7 Moo13 , Nokmuang , Muang Surin , Surin, Mueang Surin, Surin, Thailand, 32000

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU