Seoulsiam Resort - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
3.7
คะแนนจาก
9
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Prachinburi, you'll feel right at home at Seoulsiam Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Promyothee Golf Club. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Prachinburi hotel. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, family room, restaurant. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, television, satellite/cable TV, shower to please the most discerning guest. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including sauna, golf course (on site), outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Seoulsiam Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Prachinburi.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

156 Moo 19 Pakchong, City Center, Prachinburi, Thailand, 30130

