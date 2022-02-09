PHUKET TEST & GO

See Through Boutique Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.5
คะแนนจาก
449
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
See Through Boutique Resort - Image 0
See Through Boutique Resort - Image 1
See Through Boutique Resort - Image 2
See Through Boutique Resort - Image 3
See Through Boutique Resort - Image 4
See Through Boutique Resort - Image 5
+8 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Just 30 minutes from Koh Samui by ferry, this resort is located on Haad Yao Beach. From the main ferry terminal, See Through Boutique Resort is just a 15-minute drive away. Guests can relax on the private beach or grab a meal at the restaurant while enjoying the scenic setting. The nearest coral reefs are less than 100 meters from the resort and make for an excellent excursion. Take a night dive or go night fishing to make your trip a more memorable one. And if you are on the island during the Full Moon, be sure to not miss out on the party that has made the island popular - the monthly Full Moon party. Guests staying at See Through Boutique Resort will find a pool, massage treatments, and a business center amongst a list of other excellent facilities.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ See Through Boutique Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ See Through Boutique Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

85/6 Moo.8 Haadyao Bach, Haad Salad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
483 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
วารีวาน่า รีสอร์ท เกาะพะงัน
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
103 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อนันตรา รสานันดา เกาะพะงัน วิลล่า
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
333 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สันธิญา เกาะพะงัน รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1288 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ปาลิตา ลอดจ์
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
553 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลิตเติ้ล พาราไดซ์ รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
190 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอมรินทร์ สมุย
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
241 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
แฟร์ เฮ้าส์ วิลล่า แอนด์ สปา สมุย
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
606 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU