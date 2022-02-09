BANGKOK TEST & GO

SD Avenue Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
คะแนนจาก
799
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
SD Avenue Hotel - Image 0
SD Avenue Hotel - Image 1
SD Avenue Hotel - Image 2
SD Avenue Hotel - Image 3
SD Avenue Hotel - Image 4
SD Avenue Hotel - Image 5
+2 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the additional COVID entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Thonburi, SD Avenue Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, car park, room service, airport transfer, restaurant. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, SD Avenue Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

Address / Map

94 Borommarat Chachonnani Road, Bang Bamru, Bang Phlat, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

