Santhiya Tree Koh Chang Resort - Trat Sandbox Hotel

The luxurious Santhiya Tree Koh Chang Resort is ideal for couples and honeymooners who want to enjoy complete relaxation and privacy. The resort is located down an isolated track leading off the main road, giving guests maximum privacy. The building has 4 stores. As the resort has been applying the concept of nature sustainability, there is no elevator available in this building. All 50 decadent bungalows are fitted with wooden furnishings and face the quieter Khlong Prao beach. The resort's unique sunroof bathroom with a cascading mini waterfall in the bathtub and a separate shower is sure to please everyone. A short stroll from the property will take guests to a nearby bar - a favorite amongst frequent visitors. Alternatively, take advantage of the resort's free shuttle bus services to White Sand beach, where you will find throngs of restaurants and bars serving everything under the sun.