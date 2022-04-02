PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sandy Spring Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
คะแนนจาก
302
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located in the lovely area of Pattaya Beach Road, Sandy Spring Hotel enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, nightlife, beaches hub of Pattaya. The city center is merely away and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Sandy Spring Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, car park, room service, airport transfer. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, closet, internet access – wireless, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Pattaya, make Sandy Spring Hotel your home away from home.

คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

494 M.10, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

